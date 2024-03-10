Supermodel Ashley Graham knows exactly how to get the perfect sun-kissed tan by using St. Tropez’s kit.

Graham, 36, collaborated with the beauty brand on its Golden Getaway Kit designed to deliver a full face and body glow. The kit comes with a trio of products, including St. Tropez’s classic Self Tan Express Mousse, a Velvet Applicator Mitt and a Purity Face Mist. The mist comes in a new, limited-edition scent that Graham helped formulate.

The cruelty-free products come in small packages that make them the perfect travel-friendly companion to fit in any suitcase.

Graham is a global brand ambassador for St. Tropez and the Golden Getaway Kit is her first launch with the skincare line.

“I wanted to make a kit based off of my favorite products — the ones I always make room for when I am traveling. The St. Tropez Purity Face Mist is a staple in my routine, it’s lightweight and so easy to use for that summer sun-kissed look and is perfect for those hard-to-reach areas,” Graham tells Us Weekly in a statement. “I wanted to try out a new scent for the product that would transport me to a summer vacation, so I am so excited to have worked with the team on this exclusive new scent.”

Graham further notes that the Self Tan Express Mousse “turns out flawless every time,” especially when it’s applied via the mitt.

