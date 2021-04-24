Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday with her beau Zayn Malik, sister Bella Hadid and a grilled cheese. What else could a girl ask for?

Gigi was spotted in the New York City neighborhood of NoHo with her loved ones on Friday, April 23. In addition to Malik, 28, and Bella, 24, Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, was there with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

All of the Hadid women visited the food truck Gorilla Cheese NYC, serving grilled cheese, tater tots and mac ’n’ cheese bites. Malik stayed by Gigi’s side throughout the night, holding hands and keeping his arms wrapped around her at the food truck.

Cheese was very much the theme of Gigi’s celebration. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell revealed on her Instagram Story that the model even had a cheese-shaped birthday cake while hairstylist Laura Polko posted a photo of the massive cheese and charcuterie spread.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta made up the model’s natural, glowing look while Polko kept Gigi’s long tresses out of her face with two tiny bubble ponytails in the front. Meanwhile, Cuttrell dressed the model in a matching light blue top and pants from Isa Boulder.

While Gigi’s 7-month-old daughter was not seen at the party, Khai’s dad made sure the new mom felt celebrated. Malik started her birthday off with a massive bouquet, which Gigi proudly displayed on her Instagram Story.

The PDA and romantic gestures don’t mean they’re planning to become husband and wife anytime soon. An insider told Us Weekly earlier in April 2021 that the mom and dad aren’t rushing to get married.

“They’re happy with the way things are for now,” the source told Us. “Gigi and Zayn feel so blessed.”

The couple, who started dating in November 2015, welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Malik wrote on Instagram at the time. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

