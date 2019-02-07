Supportive sisters. Gigi Hadid and her younger sister Bella may both be top names in the modeling industry, but the elder Hadid sibling says it doesn’t make them competitors.

“Bella and I have very different styles,” the Tommy Hilfiger designer, 23, told Elle magazine for the publication’s March cover story, published on Wednesday, February 6. “A job that wants Bella is not a job that I’m the right look for, so I never took that personally. In a lot of ways, she inspires me. We learn from each other.”

The Maybelline spokeswoman also gushed about the Dior beauty queen, 22, to Serena Williams for V magazine in July 2018. “It’s very rare to have what Bella and I have in fashion, what you and Venus [Williams] have in tennis,” she told the athlete, 37. “I feel very lucky to be able to have a piece of home in my work environment. We are each other’s biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish, and to help when I can!”

The feeling is clearly mutual: Bella helped Gigi on the Anna Sui runway in September 2017 after her big sis lost a shoe.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also told Elle that the M.O. extends beyond their family to other models of the moment.

“I think we will be seen as the generation that really supported each other,” she said. “There is room for all of us to have just as many [social media] followers as the other ones. We want to talk about what we are passionate about, and we really do celebrate each other.”

Scroll down to see alternate versions of Gigi’s March Elle cover plus more photos from the photo shoot!