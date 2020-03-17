1987: Onscreen Lovers Once More

A year after becoming parents, the sweethearts returned to the big screen to play unlikely lovers Joanna and Dean in Overboard. In 2017, Hawn revealed that she and Kurt had watched the iconic movie for the first time in a while and it helped remind her about their beautiful romance. “You know how sometimes you forget why you fell in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love,” she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden at the time. “It was really something to be able to watch that.”