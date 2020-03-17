1989: Oscar-Worthy Couple

The couple that laughs together, stays together! When presenting at the 1989 Academy Awards, Hawn kicked things off by saying, “We fit in completely to the theme of the show. Because we’re costars, we’re compadres, we’re companions and we’re a couple.” The Tango & Cash actor responded, “There’s only one thing we’re not … married,” to which his partner asked, “Is that a proposal?” the Hateful Eight actor appeared as if he was going to pop the question before saying, “You’re putting me on the spot. I guess now’s as good a time as any to answer that — oh, they want us to speed things up, listen, we’ll talk about it later tonight.” Hawn made a face and the audience laughed.