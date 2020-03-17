2008: Branching Out

The Vanilla Sky actor launched his wine label, GoGi Wines, in 2008 and named it after one of his old nicknames as a child. He also opened the Wine Saloon in Los Alamos, California, as his wine tasting room. “I had no question about what I wanted to do. I think that’s one of the most important things in winemaking. It’s like filmmaking; you gotta know what you want to do. If you know what you want to do, then you can go about doing it,” the Tombstone star told Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2014 of the venture.