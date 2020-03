2017: Linked Forever in the Stars

The couple received side by side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017, further cementing their linked careers and life. “To you, I owe my wonderful life. Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor said during the ceremony. “All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard couldn’t hold a candle to that. There’s no one else I’d rather be next to.”