Chace Crawford has a few notable exes — and even shares a dog with one of them.

The Gossip Girl alum revealed that he and an ex rescued their dog, Shiner (named “after a Texas beer”), and still share custody.

“It’s all about him though. It’s all about the dog,” Crawford said during his June 2024 “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance. “She’s got a fiancé. I don’t think it’s a weird thing at all. … She does have a key to my house.”

Crawford explained that he’s “friends and cordial” with said ex, who appears to be Rebecca Rittenhouse, and it’s a “great” situation.

Crawford and Rittenhouse dated from 2015 to 2018 after meeting on the Blood and Oil set, and a brief scroll back on her Instagram feed shows photos of Shiner the dog. However, Crawford did not reveal her identity during his “Call Her Daddy” episode. (Rittenhouse got engaged to Kyle Robiskie in September 2023.)

“It’s a girl I worked with on a, it was a bad TV show, but it was like in 2015 maybe or something like that. We’re still good friends. She’s great,” he added. “She’s a very great person.”

Keep scrolling to see Crawford’s entire dating history: