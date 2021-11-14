Dad duty! Matt Sorum’s priorities have shifted since becoming a husband and father.

The musician, 60, made a name for himself as the drummer for Guns N’ Roses in the ‘90s. Since then, he has played for a number of groups, including Velvet Revolver, The Cult and Hollywood Vampires. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Guns N’ Roses in 2012.

“I’ve been in these great bands with these great singers,” Sorum told Rolling Stone in September. “I was there when they were at the height of their shenanigans.”

The drummer attributed his success to the unique skills he brings to the table. “I’m somehow one of the information gatherers,” he explained. “I’m like that musically, and a reason I’ve been in so many bands is I’m a quick study; I can learn quickly. My work ethic is very strong. That comes through in my memory.”

Although he has continued his music career, Sorum also ventured into fatherhood for the first time earlier this year when he and wife Ace Harper, whom he married in October 2013, welcomed daughter Lou in June.

The Grammy winner described how becoming a parent changed him after his baby girl’s arrival.

“Everything is about the kid. People are like, ‘Why are you having a kid at 60?’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you ask Mick Jagger? He just had two more,’” he told the magazine. “My dad is 88 and I have a little brother that is 5 years old. For me, I’m at a perfect time to have a kid. I had to take time to get Matt right before I could really put myself into a family-man situation. … I had to go through stuff maybe a little later in life than other guys.”

Sorum noted that his relationship with Harper, 37, altered his perspective on life. “It took me a while to grow up, it really did,” he confessed. “When you’re in a rock and roll band, you don’t want to grow up. You’re like, ‘This is pretty great, just being a teenager and not having any responsibility.’ And then I met this girl Ace, and she just changed me. We both got our lives together. The baby conversation just started happening. ‘Let’s have a kid.’ She’s younger than me, and I started thinking about all these things, life in general, longevity.”

Want to see Sorum’s day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how he spends his time.