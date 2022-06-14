Pitt Allegedly Confronted Harvey Weinstein on Paltrow’s Behalf

In 2017, Paltrow alleged to The New York Times that producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein made an unwanted sexual advance toward her when she was 22. The following year, the Royal Tenenbaums actress told Howard Stern that Pitt confronted Weinstein on her behalf shortly after the alleged incident.

“We were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway … and Harvey was there, and Brad Pitt, it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, you know, energetically. He came back and told me exactly what he said [to Harvey]. He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you,’ or something like that,” the California native told Stern.