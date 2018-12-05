A friend indeed! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk praised their pal Ryan Murphy at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for his many accomplishments — including setting them up!

The American Horror Story creator, 53, was honored in Hollywood on Tuesday, December 4, where colleagues Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Paltrow and Falcuk made speeches. “I thought [Falchuk] was printing the [speech] out, but he thought I was. We’re already bickering in front of everybody!” the Goop founder, 46, joked of her husband of more than two months. “What can we say about Ryan Murphy that hasn’t been said in every newspaper, magazine? Ryan fascinates, there aren’t many things and fewer people who you can count on to surprise you, to see the world in another angle — and maybe even set you up with your husband.”

Falchuk, 47 — who created Glee, AHS and Scream Queens with Murphy — noted that the screenwriter gave many people their start in Hollywood. “Ryan saw what was best in them before they did,” but most importantly, “He introduced me to my wife.”

The couple proudly looked on as Murphy was presented with his coveted star among his peers and fans.

