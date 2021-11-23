Hannah Brown Reveals Family Murder, ‘DWTS’ Turmoil and More in Book

‘DWTS’ Drama With Alan Bersten

Following a breakdown over ABC including her fight with Luke Parker about her windmill sex with Peter Weber in the fantasy suite episode — and her breakup with Jed Wyatt — the network offered her a role on Dancing With the Stars to “make it better.” Brown recalled being “emotionally unwell” while competing on the ABC series, feeling like a failure following her broken engagement and Tyler Cameron moving on with Gigi Hadid.

“Alan kept saying, ‘You have to trust me if we’re going to do this.’ But trust was the last thing I was prepared to give a man I’d just met,” she wrote, referring to her relationship with the pro as volatile. “As a dance partner, standing strong, I came to trust Alan more and more every week. I think that showed in our performances. Our chemistry on the stage led to the press speculating that we had something more going on between us, but we didn’t. Off the dance floor, we were not compatible people.”

Brown noted that she and Bersten either “acted like best friends and true partners, or we couldn’t stand each other.” She also claimed he’d push her too far in rehearsal. “I’d say, ‘Get out of my face. I’m not doing this,’ and he’d say, ‘You’re lazy! You’re not trying!’”

While the duo took home the mirrorball trophy, Brown felt as empty and lonely as ever.