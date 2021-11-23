Hannah Brown Reveals Family Murder, ‘DWTS’ Turmoil and More in Book

Patrick’s Overdose

In March 2020, on the same day that Cameron’s mother died, Brown’s brother overdosed. “I’ll be honest: my first reaction when my mom told me the news was anger,” she wrote, admitting that her relationship with Patrick had “always been strained” and he was running in a bad crowd in his early 20s. According to Hannah, Patrick unknowingly took an opioid that was laced with three times the lethal dose of fentanyl.

Hannah paid for Patrick to go to rehab in Texas after making money through The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars. “They say the Lord works in mysterious ways. In that moment, everything I had been through, all the pain and embarrassment and shaming I’d endured, somehow seemed worth it,” she wrote.