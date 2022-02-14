Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2022

“We were planning on maybe doing, like, a romantic date night or something like that [for Valentine’s Day], but scratch that because I think we might have to last minute move into our new house, which we’re so excited about,” Godwin exclusively told Us on February 11 at the Revolve x H. Wood Group “Homecoming Weekend” party. “It’s a real world [date]. We’ll be able to eat our food, all of that … we’re really excited.”

Barbour, for his part, teased a special gift for his fiancée: “I think what I’m going to do is a lot of love. [That’s] what I’m going to give her — lots of hugs, lots of kisses, lots of love.”