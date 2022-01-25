Top 5

Stories

Controversies

What the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About Where They Stand With J.K. Rowling Amid Controversy

By
Emma Watson What the Harry Potter Cast Has Said About Where They Stand With JK Rowling
Emma Watson Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
10
2 / 10
podcast

Emma Watson

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” the Little Women actress wrote via Twitter in June 2020. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same. Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x.”

Back to top