Ralph Fiennes

Likewise, Fiennes has also stated that he finds the amount of hate that Rowling received in response to her tweets upsetting. “I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her,” the actor, known for playing Voldemort, said in a March 2021 interview with The Telegraph. “I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language toward others, disturbing.”