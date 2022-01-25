Rupert Grint

The Servant star reflected on his decision to speak out in support of the trans community in a May 2021 interview with Esquire. “Sometimes silence is even louder,” Grint said at the time. “I felt like I had to [speak] because I think it was important to … I think it’s a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.”

Though he doesn’t agree with her beliefs, the actor, known for playing Ron Weasley, acknowledged that he still has respect for Rowling and the effect she’s had on his career. “I liken J.K. Rowling to an auntie,” Grint wrote in a January 2022 piece for U.K.outlet The Times. “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one.”