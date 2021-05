February 2019

“He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child,” Nicks told Rolling Stone of the Grammy winner. “When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh, my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

The rock icon went on to gush over Styles’ 2017 album, telling the outlet, “He made a record that was more like 1975.”