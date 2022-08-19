Big City Love! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Hold Hands on NYC Date Night

Late night talking — and eating! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde stepped out in New York City for the second time in two days.

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, 28, and the Booksmart director, 38, were photographed leaving Rubirosa restaurant on Thursday, August 18. The duo were both dressed casually, with the House alum opting for a toile-patterned maxi skirt and navy T-shirt paired with Adidas sneakers. The Grammy winner, for his part, wore a crocheted top with a deep V-neck and gray-brown trousers.

One day earlier, the pair were spotted enjoying a stroll in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, August 17. The U.K. native — wearing a bomber jacket and sunglasses — fist-bumped a passerby who recognized him on the street.

The former One Direction member is gearing up for a 15-date residency at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, which kicks off on Saturday, August 20, and runs through September 21. The shows are part of Styles’ massive Love on Tour, running through March 2023. After the “Golden” singer wraps up the U.S. leg in November, he’ll head to Mexico, South America and Australia.

“Harry’s excited about his tour but bummed it’ll take him away from Olivia for a while,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “But she’ll come to a few of the gigs and they’re planning on making fun little trips in various cities when she can take a break herself.”

The Richard Jewell actress and the Dunkirk star were first linked in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at the wedding of Styles’ manager. A source told Us at the time that the “Adore You” singer referred to Wilde as his “girlfriend” during a speech at the event.

Two months earlier, Us confirmed the O.C. alum’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis after nearly a decade together. Wilde and the Saturday Night Live veteran, 46, share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

The Don’t Worry Darling director and the Horrible Bosses actor are in the midst of a messy custody battle that began in April when Wilde was served with legal documents during an appearance at CinemaCon. Earlier this month, the Drinking Buddies star fired back in court documents, claiming that the public delivery was “clearly intended to threaten” her.

“He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” Wilde claimed in her court filing. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Sudeikis, for his part, said that he “deeply” regrets the way the documents were served, adding that he didn’t want Wilde to receive them while at Styles’ house “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” the comedian wrote. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.”

