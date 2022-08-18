Walking in the wind. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted on a stroll through New York City amid the director’s messy custody battle with Jason Sudeikis.

The couple were seen walking in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, August 17. Styles, 28, wore a bomber jacket, trousers and sunglasses, fist-bumping a passerby who recognized him on the street. The House alum, 38, trailed closely behind in a yellow sweater and white pants.

Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s romance in January 2021. The twosome connected while working together on the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Before falling for Styles, the O.C. alum was engaged to Sudeikis, 46, for seven years. The twosome share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5. In November 2021, an insider told Us that the former couple were “separated for months” before their breakup made headlines.

“They’re handling this like adults,” the source explained. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

At the time, the insider noted that there was “no drama” between Wilde and the Ted Lasso star, but their dynamic took a turn earlier this year. The Booksmart director was handed a large envelope while discussing Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April, and Us confirmed that there were custody papers from Sudeikis inside.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source exclusively told Us of the public incident. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

The Lazarus Effect actress later fired back at her ex in her own set of legal documents, alleging that Sudeikis tried to “threaten” and “embarrass” her by serving the paperwork while she was on stage. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” she claimed in a filing viewed by the Daily Mail earlier this month. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Wilde filed her petition in Los Angeles after claiming that she and Sudeikis disagreed on where to send their kids to school this year. While the Emmy winner wanted to raise Otis and Daisy in New York, Wilde intended to keep the little ones on the West Coast because “the children have not lived in New York for several years,” per her filing.

In his response, Sudeikis apologized for what went down at CinemaCon. “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” he wrote, referring to the “Daydreaming” singer. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present. … Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Styles and Wilde’s NYC date: