Step into the light! Harry Styles is about to “Treat People With Kindness” in honor of his second album, Fine Line, available everywhere on Friday, December 13.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 25, is partnering with Live Nation Merchandise to create the ultimate Fine Line experience at pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles from Saturday, December 14, to Thursday, December 19. The stores will feature exclusive, never-before-seen merch — including tote bags and satin bomber jackets — and will let diehard Styles fans have a shot at winning raffles on the daily.

In a press release sent to Us Weekly, Live Nation reveals: “The pop-ups will give fans a chance to experience the special community they have built over the years, as well as several photo opportunities and a taste of Eroda.”

Fans were first introduced to the former One Direction member’s imaginary isle of Eroda when a teaser for the “Adore You” music video dropped on December 2. The two-minute YouTube clip pans over gloomy scenery as a woman read, “In all the seas, in all the world, there has never been a land quite like the isle of Eroda. Shaped unmistakably like a frown, it is home to an all but forgotten fishing village that has had perpetual cloud cover for as long as anyone can remember.”

But wait — there’s more. The narrator continues, “If ever you leave Eroda, avoid doing so on odd numbered days. Everyone was always frowning anyway, which they referred to as Resting Fish Face … But without friendship, we are all lost and left with no hope, no home, no harbor.”

It seems like Styles’ overarching theme of friendship is the inspiration behind these exclusive pop-up shops, where fans can chill with refreshments and plan out their next trips to the mysterious island of Eroda.

Styles’ Fine Line performance at The Forum in Inglewood, California, will be broadcast on his @HSHQ Instagram page on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Scroll to see a sneak peak of the limited-edition Fine Line merch!