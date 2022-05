Natalie Viscuso

In April 2021, Cavill made his romance with Viscuso Instagram official, writing, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” The Legendary Entertainment television and digital studios vice president shared the same photo on her own page, with a slightly different caption.

“Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️” she wrote at the time.