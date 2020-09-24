A Pinterest lover’s dream! Hilary Duff opened the doors to her vibrant, newly remodeled Beverly Hills home in a tour for Architectural Digest.

“I bought this house about eight years ago when I was pregnant with my son and it looked a lot different,” the Lizzie McGuire alum, 32, said in an interview published on Wednesday, September 23. “I’ve actually remodeled it twice because I have a small addiction.”

Duff explained that she fell in love with the 5,260-square-foot space because of its cozy vibes.

“A lot of people move to the Hills for the view,” she explained. “But I liked that this home felt really nested. I actually have hedges in my backyard, and then right behind that, it’s just this big mountain. I feel like I’m getting this nice, warm hug.”

The Younger actress added that she’s been through “a couple of big life changes” since renovating her home including “a divorce” and “a second child.”

Duff split from her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, in 2016 after six years of marriage. The Raise Your Voice star and Comrie, 40, share son Luca, 7. The Texas native tied the knot with Matthew Koma in December 2019. The couple are the parents of 22-month-old daughter Banks.

The “So Yesterday” singer wasn’t afraid to incorporate eye-catching details into her house, including in her open-concept kitchen, which features black-and-white tiles.

“This was one of the first things that I found that I felt like ‘Oh my God, I have to have those’ when I was out shopping for materials when the house was being remodeled,” Duff said. “It was a very bold choice and it seemed really loud, but now it’s my favorite part of the house and I love talking about it.”

However, Duff’s top priority was to create a space where her children didn’t have to tiptoe down the hallways.

“This house is used by kids,” she explained. “We have found this really nice balance. I care a lot about interior design, and I do like to invest in furniture — but furniture that I feel like I’m going to love and reuse in many different ways, and also that my kids can, like, climb on and beat up a little bit. Now, it feels like our family’s home.”

