Getting cheeky! Matthew Koma made a permanent declaration of love to his wife, Hilary Duff, by getting her name tattooed on his body.

“Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek,” Koma, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 21. “#squats #gainz #laseraway.”

The “We Might Fall” singer shared a photo with his pants partially pulled down, revealing the Lizzie McGuire alum’s first name written in cursive on his derriere.

The tattoo was done by Curt Montgomery and is the second design Koma’s added to his body this month.

A few weeks prior, the “One Night” crooner debuted another drawing, inspired by his and Duff’s 22-month-old daughter, Banks.

“When your daughter’s favorite movie is Trolls and your best friend is the voice of Gristle, you have @jaynawon tattoo this on you,” the Winnetka Bowling League member wrote via Instagram in September, alongside a photo of his Trolls ink. “Thanks for the Bergen ❤️.”

The character choice was done in honor of Koma’s best friend, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who voices King Gristle in the animated franchise.

Koma previously had Montgomery commemorate his two children — Duff also shares 8-year-old son Luca, with ex-husband, Mike Comrie — on his arm.

“Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2019, alongside a photo of the kids’ hands. “Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids.”

Duff, for her part, has been vocal about her feelings for Koma as well, gushing about him on the couple’s engagement anniversary earlier this year.

“Bubba, thanks for forcing me to go on that walk with you today (last year) I love you so much♥️,” the Younger star, 32, captioned a series of photos with her love via Instagram in May. “I will always choose sandwiches and 8 pm bedtimes over fancy date nights …. over and over again. My best friend, lover, and papa bear that can not be rivaled…it’s always been you.”

Duff married the singer-songwriter in December 2019, seven months after Koma popped the question. The couple began dating three years earlier in 2016 after meeting in 2015 while working on Duff’s album Breath In. Breathe Out.