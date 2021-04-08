Grateful She Didn’t Get Pregnant

Madison has been open about the fact that she tried to have a child with Hefner during their relationship. She told Cooper how grateful she was that her attempts to conceive didn’t work out.

“I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old,” she said. “When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, ‘Ok I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”