Hef Started Drama Among the Women

Madison claimed in her book that Hefner created drama within the house over living arrangements and their appearances. She recalled one alleged incident when Hefner called her “old, hard and cheap” for wearing red lipstick before praising Wilkinson for the same look. When asked about her status with Wilkinson in April 2021, Madison simply said they weren’t in touch. She told Cooper that she and Marquardt, meanwhile, have “always been close.”