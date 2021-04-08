Holly Didn’t Have Sober Sex With Hef

“I don’t remember a time in that bedroom I wasn’t wasted,” Madison told Cooper, alleging that Hefner offered her Quaaludes or “thigh openers” before they had sex for the first time.

“Everybody would go upstairs and basically everybody would have sex and I didn’t know what to expect,” she recalled of her first time having sex with him. ”I think I had the feeling that, this is my first night out, maybe I won’t be expected to do anything my first night. But then when I got up there, I was so wasted and thrown into it, that once it was done, there was something about the experience that made me feel very out of control.”

Madison recalled the Quaaludes story in her book too. “’Usually I don’t approve of drugs, but you know, in the ’70s they used to call these pills thigh openers,’” she claimed he said to her at the time.