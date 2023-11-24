Your account
Celebrity News

How Janelle Brown and More 'Sister Wives' Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2023

How Sister Wives Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2023
The holidays are continually changing for Sister WivesJanelle, Meri and Christine Brown after their respective splits from Kody Brown — and Thanksgiving was no exception.

Janelle, 54, celebrated the food-filled holiday on Thursday, November 23, with three of her and Kody’s six children. Janelle, who confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody, 54, had been “separated for several months,” cooked for Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, as well as Gabe’s roommates. Her other children, Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, and Hunter, 26, were not present.

Meri, meanwhile, appeared to fly solo on a trip to Lake Michigan for Thanksgiving after announcing in January that she and Kody were officially broken up after more than 30 years. Meri and Kody share one child, Leon, 28, who is married to Audrey Kriss.

Christine, for her part, enjoyed her first married holiday with husband David Woolley after tying the knot in October. Christine, 51, and Kody split in November 2021. The exes share six children.

Kody, who is still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, didn’t share a glimpse of his Thanksgiving festivities via social media, nor did Robyn, 45.

Scroll down to see how some of the Sister Wives stars spent Thanksgiving:

