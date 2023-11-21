Sister Wives’ Christine Brown shared the “sweetest” moment with ex-husband Kody Brown before her wedding to David Woolley.

“Kody texted me on Valentine’s Day and he said, ‘I’m just wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day to you and David. It’s wonderful that you found your soulmate,’” Christine, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, November 20. “I just said, ‘You know what? I hope that you and Robyn [Brown] have a wonderful day. You deserve to have a fantastic day too.’”

Christine went public with her and Woolley’s romance in February, announcing their engagement two months later. The couple got married during a 350-person wedding in Utah on October 7. While Kody and Robyn were not present for the ceremony, fellow sister wife Janelle Brown was there to support the newlyweds.

Christine was spiritually married to Kody from 1994 to November 2021. She was the first Sister Wives star to announce that she and Kody had parted ways. (Kody legally married Meri Brown in 1990, but they divorced and entered a spiritual union in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a past relationship. His spiritual marriage with Janelle began in 1993, but Kody split from both Meri and Jenelle in 2022.)

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

When Christine moved on from Kody with Woolley, she hoped things were “going to be OK” between him and her ex.

“They’ve met each other in person a couple of times too,” Christine told Us on Monday. “It worked out to be all right.”

Christine went on to say that she’s not worried about how the men will interact in the future.

“I feel like it’s going to be OK because we’re all adults and we’re all responsible,” she explained. “We’re all people that have raised our kids together. So, it’s going to be [OK] because it needs to be.”

Kody and Christine share six kids together: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20 and Truely, 12. (He is the father of 18 kids in total.)

When it comes to her new marriage, Christine told Us she and David are doing “really great.”

Related: Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley's Relationship Timeline Christine Brown has gushed about her strong connection with David Woolley following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit TLC series with Kody, surprised fans when she announced their breakup in November 2021. Christine, who shares six children with the polygamist, dove back into […]

“It’s like meeting a true companion that’s no stress. Easygoing,” she gushed. “He’s chill, he’s fun, and we just kind of move around. [He’s] so romantic with just everything. It’s insane.”

Once Christine decided to end her relationship with Kody, she started “really figuring out” what she wanted in a new romantic partner.

“Certainly, David’s everything that I hoped for at this point,” she shared. “The best thing is we realize we’ve both been wanting the same thing and we just go do it. It is perfect.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.