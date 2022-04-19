Another year around the sun! Victoria Beckham kept the party going after son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding earlier this month, ringing in her birthday on Sunday, April 17.

The designer, who turned 48 on Sunday, celebrated in style with family and close friends at Miami’s Sushi Fly Chicken, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It was an intimate setting,” the insider says, adding that Victoria’s family and “a few girlfriends” were in attendance. Groot Hospitality and Sushi Fly Chicken’s David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Grutman, were also at the restaurant toasting with the birthday girl.

The former Spice Girls singer enjoyed the night out with her husband, David Beckham, and three of their four children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their eldest son, Brooklyn, 23, and his new wife, Nicola Peltz, were missing from the bash after getting married on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Victoria’s party was extra special with an eight-tiered cake that featured different photos of the fashionista and her loved ones.

“Everyone was in a celebratory and fun mood, with Victoria’s guests gathering to take photos with her and celebrate her birthday,” the source adds.

The woman of the hour gushed over the purple-themed bash via social media on Monday, April 18, calling it a “a special birthday celebrating with my family and close friends.”

Victoria added: “I love you so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven x Feeling very blessed to have such kind and loving people in our lives here in Miami x Thank you @davegrutman and @isabelagrutman for your love and kindness always. We love you x.”

Both Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, shared a group photo of their parents and little sister, 10, from the celebration via their respective social media pages on Monday. The model captioned the snap, “Family ♥️,” while Cruz simply added a red heart emoji alongside the same squad picture.

Romeo previously honored his mom on her big day, writing, “Happy birthday to the best mum in the world love u so much @victoriabeckham ♥️♥️” alongside a photo of him out to dinner with Victoria and David, 46.

The retired soccer star, for his part, sang his wife’s praises via Instagram on her actual birthday as well.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & businesswoman ❤️,” David captioned a snap of the couple on the beach on Sunday. “Have the most amazing day because you deserve to. We all love you so much ❤️.”

Earlier this month, the Beckhams descended upon Florida to watch Brooklyn and Peltz, 27, tie the knot at her family’s estate in Palm Beach.

Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were among the famous celebrity guests who were on hand to watch the couple say their “I dos” in a traditional Jewish ceremony.

Scroll down to take a peek inside Victoria’s birthday festivities: