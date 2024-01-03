Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Cozy New York City Home

When Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are not in the spotlight, the two are known to stick closer to home — which includes their rustic New York City apartment.

“Blake and Ryan are avid homebodies,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022.

Nestled in New York City’s Tribeca area, the apartment building has allegedly been home to several other A-listers including Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lawrence. The seven-story building has over 50 condo units — both lofts and penthouses — each ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet.

While the pair have been notoriously private about their life, they have offered several glimpses of the New York City pad through the years. When showing off a room in her apartment, Lively even joked in a December 2023 Instagram post that she is “low key” an “interior designer.”

