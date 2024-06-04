Gwyneth Paltrow is kicking off her Goop real estate venture — well, not really. The actress is just selling her Los Angeles home, which she listed for nearly $30 million.

The 8,000-square-foot property, located in the Brentwood neighborhood, boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Paltrow, 51, bought the house in 2012 with ex-husband Chris Martin and moved in with their two kids, Apple, 20, and Moses Martin, 18. The former couple purchased the home for $9.95 million.

When Paltrow married now-husband Brad Falchuk in 2018, he moved into the house with his two kids, Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17.

Listing agent Lea Porter of Beverly Hills Estates told The Wall Street Journal on Friday, May 31, that Paltrow decided to sell “because her children are older, and she recently finished building a new home in Montecito.” (Paltrow’s Montecito home was featured in a 2022 issue of Architectural Digest.)

Porter went on to say that Paltrow and Falchuk, 53, “plan to downsize in Los Angeles” and will split their time between L.A. and Montecito, along with Amagansett, New York, where they also own a home.

