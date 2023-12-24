Gwyneth Paltrow is giving Us a rare glimpse into her blended family with husband Brad Falchuk.

The Goop founder, 51, shared a photo posing alongside daughter Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, as well as Falchuk, 52, and his two children Isabella Falchuk, 19, and Brody Falchuk, 17. The group was dressed up while standing in the sand on the beach in the Instagram Story pic, which was posted on Sunday, December 24. (Paltrow shares her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin whereas Falchuk shares his kids with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.)

Paltrow also took to her Instagram to share a carousel of snaps including her and Apple in the same location, with the caption of an emoji of the Mexican flag.

Us Weekly broke the news of Paltrow and Falchuk’s engagement in November 2017. The pair tied the knot in September 2018.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's Family Photos With Kids Apple and Moses Coparenting with pride. Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to the two children she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — and the pair always put their kids first. The Oscar winner and the Coldplay singer tied the knot in December 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple one year later. Son Moses was born in 2006, and […]

Since, they have kept their family life relatively out of the public eye. However, in August, Paltrow admitted that she found being a stepparent “really hard at first.”

“You know, there’s no book on this, nobody tells us what to do,” Paltrow said via her Instagram Story at the time. “And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light. So it’s kind of like trying to avoid land mines. And then you’re going into a family with dynamics. And there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean?”

She continued: “But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got. And now it’s pretty great.”

In August 2021, the Shakespeare in Love star also opened up to Gabrielle Union about her new role as stepmother. While noting that there have been “challenges,” Paltrow shared that she’s “learned so much” about herself “through the process.”

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk: A Timeline of Their Relationship Filled with Glee! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have the ultimate Hollywood romance, beginning with their TV meet-cute that led to a modern marriage and blended family. After being introduced in 2014 on the Glee set —Paltrow played Holly Holliday and Falchuk was a cocreator of the series — the couple’s professional relationship quickly turned […]

“I have two beautiful stepchildren who are the same age as mine,” she said during an episode of “The Goop Podcast.” “When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S–t, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?’”