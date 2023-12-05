Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow announced their split nearly a decade ago, but their relationship is stronger than ever, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Chris couldn’t feel more grateful that he and Gwyneth have managed their coparenting relationship so seamlessly,” the insider says of the exes, who share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.

The Coldplay frontman, 46, is “thankful” that he and Paltrow, 51, have “focused on putting their children first despite things not having worked out between them,” the source adds.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's Family Photos With Kids Apple and Moses Coparenting with pride. Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to the two children she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — and the pair always put their kids first. The Oscar winner and the Coldplay singer tied the knot in December 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple one year later. Son Moses was born in 2006, and […]

While Martin and Paltrow parted ways in 2014, the musician still “feels very close to Gwyneth,” the insider tells Us, noting, “He will always look at her as family.”

The former couple’s strong dynamic has also led to a bond between Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, and the Goop founder. “[Chris] loves that Dakota and Gwyneth have grown close over the years and their friendship is a really beautiful thing to see,” the source says.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Friendship After Split Conscious uncoupling pioneers! Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s amicable post-divorce relationship set the blueprint for how to maintain a friendship even after the romance fizzles out. The Goop founder met Martin in 2002 while his band, Coldplay, was on tour in Los Angeles. In April 2013, Paltrow recalled their unconventional introduction. “It’s funny because people […]

Martin and Paltrow tied the knot in December 2003. After 10 years of marriage, the twosome announced their breakup in March 2014, calling it a “conscious uncoupling.” The Iron Man actress filed for divorce the following year and the proceedings were finalized in July 2016.

Paltrow moved on with Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in September 2018. Martin, for his part, has been dating Johnson, 34, since 2017.

Despite parting ways romantically, Paltrow and Martin have stayed close for their kids — and have actively worked to incorporate their significant others into the fold.

Related: Celebs Who Support Their Exes’ New Relationships A step in the right direction! Many celeb couples have managed to stay on good terms after they split, which includes supporting their exes’ new relationships. In 2020, Miranda Kerr talked about her growing bond with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s fiance, Katy Perry. “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has […]

“It’s not without effort and having to put feelings aside from time to time,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2019 of the adults’ “very friendly” relationships. “They genuinely enjoy being together and there’s a lot of love for one another on all sides. Gwyneth loves Dakota, and vice versa. She really likes her and who she is as a person.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress confirmed her feelings toward Johnson in October. Paltrow told her Instagram followers during a Q&A that “we’re actually very good friends.” She added, “I love her so much,” gushing that Johnson is “an adorable, wonderful person.”

The good relationships don’t stop with the ladies, Martin and Falchuk, 52, also get along. “Brad and Chris have a lot of respect for each other and they always get their creative juices flowing when they hang out,” a separate insider told Us in October 2019. “They get something from being together — they’re both very cool guys.”