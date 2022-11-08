Riding off into the sunset! Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber went on a romantic cruise trip after getting back together — and the reality stars offered a special look at the getaway.

“My idea of cruises from 2012 has definitely changed 🤯,” Flanagan, 30, captioned a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, November 8, which featured clips from inside the ship.

In the footage, the attorney gushed about her unique experience with Weber, 31, and their friends. “This was the first cruise I did since 2012, and guys, I am not going to lie — I had no idea cruise ships looked like this these days,” she said in the voiceover. “We had our own private hot tub and the bedroom was upstairs. It is just absolutely breathtaking. Everything was amazing.”

Flanagan also included a sweet video from her dinner with the pilot, saying, “This is Peter feeding me dessert, but I am not the biggest dessert person, so I gave half of it back.”

The vacation comes two months after Us Weekly confirmed that Weber and Flanagan are dating again.

Viewers originally watched their romance unfold during season 24 of The Bachelor. The dramatic finale, which aired in 2020, ended with the Virginia native proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the duo split while the season was still airing after Weber realized he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

Following Weber and Prewett’s brief attempt to get back together — and they broke up weeks after the March 2020 Bachelor finale — he rekindled his romance with Flanagan.

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” he said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2020. ”You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started, her getting a sign of running into me. That was crazy. What I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

After less than one year of dating, Weber and Flanagan pulled the plug on their relationship in December 2020. “It saddens me to say this, but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Flanagan wrote via Instagram in January 2021. “Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately, him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.”

Earlier this year, the twosome sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted spending time together in Chicago. In September, a source exclusively told Us that Weber and Flanagan are “full-on back” together.

“Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away,” the insider shared at the time. “They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”

The ABC personalities have since teased their rekindled bond via social media. Last month, Flanagan also opened up about where she and Weber plan to live in the future.

“It’s a tough one. I love Miami, but it’s not feasible for Peter. It’s been tough,” she told Jason Tartick on his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I think New York is amazing, but you know, it’s something him and I have to talk about.”

Flanagan continued: “I don’t think L.A. is necessarily my scene. I could see myself in New York way more than any of the other cities that, you know, he has access to or [that] United [Airlines] has a base. So, I don’t know. We’re not necessarily there. We have some conversations [to have] when that does happen.”

Scroll down to see the highlights from Flanagan and Weber’s cruise: