The ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and Beyond

In a September 2022 BBC tribute to the queen, Anne recalled that the family went on many much-needed holidays throughout her childhood, remarking that her parents were “nearly always around” during their vacations.

The queen loved the royal getaways “partly because it included all the things that she enjoyed, includ[ing] the countryside, the dogs, the horses and just being out and about and being able to get away a bit from that public gaze,” the Princess Royal remembered.