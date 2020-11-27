Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Thanksgiving edition! Khloé Kardashian gave fans a look inside her holiday with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

“Oh my goodness, been cooking! I made these Oreo cupcakes, I made this Oreo cake, and then I got this divine recipe from Kim Zolciak-Biermann, this is monkey bread,” Khloé, 36, said while showing off the impressive dessert spread on Thursday, November 26, via Instagram Stories. “It is going to be divine. It doesn’t look as pretty because I messed it up, but it’s my first time making it from her so I will work on the presentation. But I’m excited!”

While it’s unclear if Kim Kardashian was in attendance, Khloé shared clips of 2-year-old daughter True playing with cousin Stormi, also 2. There also appeared to be staff wearing masks at the get-together.

Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, are making headlines for a TikTok they made during the holiday. In a video shared on Thursday, the sisters joked about what they do — and don’t — have in common. They walked toward categories that best described them, including “Supermodel” or “Instagram Model,” “Going Out” or “Staying In,” “Dad’s Fav” or “Mom’s Fav” and “Hoopers” or “Rappers.”

Both Kendall and Kylie looked down as the model walked toward “Hoopers” and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO picked “Rappers.” While Kendall has been linked to several NBA players, including recent fling Devin Booker, Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott.

“I’m still a supermodel on the inside,” the makeup mogul captioned the video.

Earlier on Thursday, Kendall took to Twitter to interact with her followers. “In this past year i’ve found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. what gets me through it is gratitude!” she tweeted. “Be thankful today for what you have! sending love.”

After a social media user called her their “inspiration,” Kendall replied, “I am grateful to have you!”

She told another fan, ”Your support means the world.”

Kylie, meanwhile, wished her followers happy Thanksgiving in a video with Kris, 65. She also trolled Kourtney, 41, for only bringing chips and dip to the party.

“Kourtney’s Thanksgiving contribution,” Kylie said via Instagram Stories. “All day and night she worked on this.”

Scroll through to see the pics: