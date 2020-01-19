A major milestone! Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, shared their excitement at becoming homeowners — and offered a glimpse of their new digs — via Instagram on Saturday, January 18.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, documented their first visit to their Los Angeles home, which E! reports is worth $1.7 million, and showed off the Mediterranean-style property via her Instagram Story.

“Pups, pups, we’re going to the house,” Schroeder told her two dogs who were in the car with the couple. “You don’t even know … so much room to run. House time, motherf–kers. First time going to see our house as homeowners.”

The reality TV star later shared another clip of the dogs running around the empty house.

Later, Clark, 39, prepared to open a bottle of Dom Pérignon, which was gifted to the duo by Lisa Vanderpump.

“First day as homeowners,” Schroeder captioned the video. “Finally popping our engagement gift from Lisa Vanderpump.”

As for the most exciting feature in the house? Schroeder couldn’t stop raving about having central air.

“Finally have central AC,” she posted via Instagram. “I’ve made it.”

The couple’s Vanderpump Rules costars congratulated them on the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday.

“Woo hoooo!! Congrats guys welcome to the club!!!!” Brittany Cartwright commented on the post celebrating their big achievement.

Jax Taylor, meanwhile, wrote, “I am so excited to get drunk at new home” adding, “You finally have central air!!!!!!”

The twosome can now check off buying a house from their to-do list as they continue their wedding planning. Us Weekly broke the news in February 2018 that the Next Level Basic author was dating Clark. The actor popped the question to Schroeder at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July 2019.

Schroeder revealed in an interview with Us in November 2019 that while she’s excited to get married she hasn’t been enjoying planning their upcoming nuptials.

“Wedding planning is a pain,” she admitted. “No one warns you how hard it is and we have wedding planners! We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier. It’s very difficult but it’s really fun.”

The TV personality added that she also has specific qualifications for her bachelorette party.

“I’m not the bachelorette party type,” Schroeder said at the time. “I don’t do penis straws. I don’t want strippers. I don’t want to be out past midnight. My idea of a bachelorette party is, like, a good two-day weekend of boozy brunches and shopping. And I’m in bed by 10, you know what I mean? That’s my style! If my friends do anything different, I’m going to blame them.”

Scroll down to see photos of Schroeder and Clark’s new home.