News

Sarah Paulson and More Celebs Respond to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

By
Evanna Lynch Celebs Respond to JK Rowling Anti-Trans Tweets
 Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
13
4 / 13

Evanna Lynch

The actress, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, tweeted on June 9 that she is “so saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP community.” She went on to write, “I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is.” After reiterating that “trans women are women,” Lynch concluded, “I’m sending my love out to the trans community especially at this time.”

Back to top