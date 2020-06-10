Sarah Paulson and More Celebs Respond to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Evanna Lynch

The actress, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, tweeted on June 9 that she is “so saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP community.” She went on to write, “I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is.” After reiterating that “trans women are women,” Lynch concluded, “I’m sending my love out to the trans community especially at this time.”