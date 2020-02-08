Oscars

Jennifer Lopez! Alex Rodriguez! Tom Cruise! Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Oscars Parties: Photos

By
Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party
 Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
15
7 / 15

Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella

The Mummy costars reunited at the CAA pre-Oscar party. 

Back to top