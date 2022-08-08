J.P. Rosenbaum: Ashley Hebert and I Aren't 'Friends' After Divorce

As J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert continue to navigate life post-divorce, the former Bachelorette couple’s relationship appears to be changing.

The pair, who met on season 8 of the Bachelor spinoff and wed in 2012, announced their separation in October 2020, finalizing their divorce one year later.

“It had been ongoing for longer than, obviously, people knew about,” Rosenbaum said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in April 2022 of their split. “The post, the notification to the rest of the world — it was just a formality for us.”

Rosenbaum and Hebert share custody of two kids: son Fordham and daughter Essex.

“There’s always little road bumps, but we’ve got a pretty good routine, you know, we’re amicable and civil,” the former Bachelorette contestant said on the “She’s All Bach” podcast in August 2022. “And when it comes to the kids, we seem to be able to navigate it pretty easily. We’re 50/50 split. It’s, like, a two days on, two days off, three days on routine. … Basically, you’re alternating weekends and your schedule is never the same. It’s all broken up by soccer games and practices. So the two-two-three never really works out, it’s flexible. But overall, it’s going fine. I think when you are getting divorced and you’ve tried to think about what the next few years look like, I think we have the best balance for our kids that we could have hoped for.”

He added, “I certainly didn’t sign up for raising my kids half their childhood, [but] I just always try and find new things to do and open their minds to new experiences.”

When it comes to dating post-split, Hebert wrote in August 2021 that she would introduce anyone she was seeing to Rosenbaum before they met the kids. When she went public with beau Yanni Georgoulakis that October, however, he ended up meeting Ford and Essex — and not their dad.

“I haven’t met him, but I know of him and about him from her. She’s living her life and if she’s happy that’s what matters,” Rosenbaum told Us in April 2022. “Dating in my mid-forties as a divorced father of two is just way different than dating, you know, single in my early thirties. … I know the connection that I’m looking for because I’ve had it. I know what it feels like. And I wanna feel that again. There’s the challenge of, ‘Does she have kids? Does she not have kids? Does she want kids? Do I want more kids?’ There’s that dynamic that you have to work through, but I do know the connection that I’m looking for. I do know the kind of communication that I’m looking for.”

Scroll through for more from Rosenbaum and Hebert on their relationship: