Finding love again! Nearly two years after Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced their separation, Us Weekly can confirm that she’s moved on with Yanni Georgoulakis.

The former Bachelorette, 37, has been dating the food blogger, also 37, for nearly one year. She previously confirmed to her Instagram followers in October 2021 that she had a new partner though declined to share his name nor a photo.

“No! I am in no rush for that,” the pediatric dentist also revealed that her beau had yet to meet Rosenbaum, 45, during a social media question-and-answer session at the time.

She later added: “Marriage complicates things. I rather just love someone and choose to be with them.”

Her connection with Georgoulakis continued to heat up as they took several international vacations together and he got to know her two children: Fordham, 7, and Essex, 5. (She shares the two elementary schoolers with Rosenbaum.)

“They have [met him],” the Maine native revealed during an Instagram Q&A last month. “I introduced him after about nine months … as one of my friends. Not sure how this happened, but they thought he was their babysitter. They said he was the best babysitter ever. Lol.”

Hebert, who previously appeared on season 15 of The Bachelor, noted at the time that she and the Papi Churro restauranteur have been dating for “almost a year now.”

She continued: “Sounds crazy. I spent the first four to five months in denial about the relationship. That’s prob[ably] why it went by so fast. Lol.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum connected during season 7 of The Bachelorette, where the real estate broker eventually earned her final rose before popping the question during the finale. The twosome tied the knot in December 2012 ahead of their October 2020 split. Their divorce was finalized one year later and they’ve remained committed coparents.

Rosenbaum, for his part, has been hesitant to dive back into the dating scene after their divorce.

“I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like?” the New York native told E! News in February 2021. “I think I’m terrified even without the pandemic. I like things to happen organically, hopefully, but at the same time, that’s not the world we live in right now. It’s not like we’re going out to bars.”

He added: “I have to figure out what this next stage of dating will look like for me. I do feel like I’m a little bit stuck, and I want to turn the page. I’m just not sure how to do that.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Scroll below to meet Hebert’s new man: