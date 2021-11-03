Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s Coparenting Moments Since Their Split

Time for teamwork! Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum may have broken up in October 2020 but they reunite often while raising their two children.

The former ABC personalities met and fell in love on season 7 of The Bachelorette. They wed in 2012, going on to welcome son Fordham and daughter Essex in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

In October 2020, the Bachelor Nation members announced their split. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” the dentist told her Instagram followers at the time. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

In a post of his own, the realtor wrote, “Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Rosenbaum officially filed for divorce from the Maine native in August of the following year. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021.

That same month, the Bachelor alum revealed via Instagram Stories that she was dating someone new but was in “no rush” for her ex-husband to meet him.

As for the New York native, he told E! News in February 2021 that he was “ready” to date, saying, “I have to figure out what this next stage of dating will look like for me. I do feel like I’m a little bit stuck, and I want to turn the page. I’m just not sure how to do that.”

Keep scrolling for details on Hebert and Rosenbaum’s best coparenting moments, from birthday parties to trick-or-treating.