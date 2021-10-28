A new man to hand roses to! Ashley Hebert revealed she has a boyfriend amid her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum — but has her soon-to-be ex-husband met her new man?

“No!” the dentist, 36, replied via an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, October 27, when a social media user asked whether Rosenbaum, 44, has met her beau. “I am in no rush for that.”

The Bachelorette season 7 couple announced their split in October 2020 after nearly eight years of marriage, revealing that they had been secretly separated for months. Us Weekly broke the news in August that Rosenbaum officially filed for divorce one month prior.

“Marriage complicates things,” Hebert told another fan who asked whether she would want to walk down the aisle again. “I rather just love someone and choose to be with them.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum share two kids: son Ford, 7, and daughter Essex, 4.

When asked whether the twosome are “friends” during her Q&A, Hebert responded, “Define friends? We communicate as necessary for the well-being of our children! He still never laughs at my jokes.”

Speaking of their kids — the former ABC lead revealed a friend recently asked their eldest child about his parents’ notoriety, explaining that Ford and Essex “kinda know” that Hebert and Rosenbaum are well-known.

“A few days ago Ford asked me if we were famous. I said ‘Kinda,’” she wrote. “He said someone at school told him that he was famous. He didn’t understand why. Lol.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum previously shut down speculation about what led to their split, with the real estate developer telling his followers that “no one is the victim” on their divorce.

“We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he wrote in October 2020. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

More recently, the exes reunited to celebrate Ford’s 7th birthday.

“This young man turned 7 today!!” Rosenbaum wrote via social media after sharing a family photo in October. “Wow, I can’t believe how fast that was!! This guy brings smiles to whomever he meets. He has the most delicious personality and kindest heart of anyone I’ve ever known, and to say that I love you beyond words, that just doesn’t do it. You have made me a better person, a better man and allowed me to see a side of me I never knew existed. I love you to the moon and back!! Now please stop growing so fast!”