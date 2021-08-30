Ashley Hebert’s new normal! The Bachelor alum gave an honest look at her life, nearly one year after separating from J.P. Rosenbaum.

The Maine native, 36, answered her fan’s Instagram Story questions on Sunday, August 29, telling the social media users that she would respond to “almost anything.”

When one of her followers asked “why” Hebert and Rosenbaum, 44, split, she joked, “I said almost.”

The estranged couple, who share Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, announced in October 2020 that they were calling it quits “after months of separation.”

The dentist wrote at the time: “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness and good health.”

In a post of his own, Rosenbaum acknowledged his own “disbelief and extreme sadness” at the time, writing, “Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot [of] life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the New York native officially filed for divorce from Hebert nine months later. Rosenbaum subsequently wrote on his Instagram Story about not having “all the answers” or not knowing “what the future holds.”

The construction manager wrote, “We are all human, we have all gone through it, or will at some point, and it is 100% normal to feel the way you do.”

