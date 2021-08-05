Positive reflection. J.P. Rosenbaum took to social media to share his thoughts on dealing with the unknown after filing for divorce from Ashley Hebert.

“It’s 100% Perfectly ok to NOT have all the answers, to NOT know what the future holds, to be afraid, to have anxiety, to feel uneasy about anything and everything,” Rosenbaum, 44, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 5.

The Bachelorette alum offered some advice to his followers, noting, “we are all human, we have all gone through it, or will at some point, and it is 100% normal to feel the way you do.”

The former reality star concluded his post with some positive affirmations about the future.

“People are resilient and you’re so much stronger than you even know! All these moments in life will help you grow on so many levels,” he added. “Keep moving forward, keep pushing, and keep expanding your comfort zone. Embrace the unknown, live your life, and I guarantee you will come out the other side just fine!”

The inspiring post comes one day after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Rosenbaum submitted the paperwork to end his marriage to Hebert, 36. The July 28 filing was made official nine months after the Bachelorette season 7 couple announced their split.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert wrote in October 2020 via Instagram. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

The duo, who share son, Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4, fell in love on the ABC series in 2011 and tied the knot the following year. Rosenbaum expressed a “level of disbelief and extreme sadness” in his own statement about the split, and he confirmed that they separated months prior.

“Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he explained at the time. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Since their decision to part ways, the exes have continued to maintain a bond as they focus on coparenting their kids.

“Too cool for school, too cool for school!” the pediatric dentist teased her estranged husband in an Instagram Story video in March. Hebert added the caption, “Best friends forever,” alongside two crying from laughter emojis.