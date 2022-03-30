Minor mix-up! When Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s two kids met the former Bachelorette’s new boyfriend, the little ones mistook him for a sitter.

“They have [met him],” the Maine native, 37, told her Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 29, of son Fordham, 7, and daughter Essex, 5. “I introduced him after about nine months … as one of my friends. Not sure how this happened, but they thought he was their babysitter. They said he was the best babysitter ever. Lol.”

The Bachelor alum clarified in another Instagram Story slide that she has been dating her partner, whose name she has yet to reveal, “for almost a year now.”

The former reality star went on to write, “Sounds crazy. I spent the first four to five months in denial about the relationship. That’s prob[ably] why it went by so fast. Lol.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum, 45, finalized their divorce in October 2021, one year after announcing their split.

That same month, the dentist wrote in an Instagram Q&A session that the California native had yet to meet her beau. “I am in no rush for that,” Hebert wrote at the time.

As for her thoughts on tying the knot again one day, Hebert added, “Marriage complicates things. I’d rather just love someone and choose to be with them.”

She and the real estate broker have reunited on multiple occasions to coparent Fordham and Essex, from Halloween celebrations to birthday parties.

Hebert described their 50/50 custody arrangement, as well as their “complex” dynamic, in an August 2021 Instagram Story.

“The things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids,” she said at the time. “Maintaining stability, love and fun in our lives and being sure that they always see J.P. in a positive light. If I’m ever in a situation where I am torn about what to do or say, I ask myself, ‘What is the right thing for the kids?’ I let that guide me. It’s easy to get caught up in our emotions even in an amicable divorce. But let the kids’ well-being guide our actions.”

Hebert was hesitant to call Rosenbaum, whom she wed in December 2012 in California, her “friend” the following month. “Define friends?” she asked an Instagram follower in October 2021. “We communicate as necessary for the well-being of our children! He still never laughs at my jokes.”

