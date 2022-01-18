Top 5

Jamie Lynn Spears Recounts Britney Comparisons, Physical Fight With Mom Lynne and More on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast

Alleged Knife Incident Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down Over Britney Spears Call Her Daddy Podcast
The Alleged Knife Incident

Jamie Lynn claimed a “scared” Britney brought her into a locked bedroom with a big knife shortly after the “Crazy” singer’s whirlwind marriage to Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004. The All That alum still doesn’t know why Britney was so frightened and claimed that she “was not allowed to have feelings about anything, like shut up, that’s fine, whatever, we’re not going to make a big deal out of this.”

As she “comes to terms” with the alleged incident, Jamie Lynn reflected: “She must have been in pain too. … This was a brilliant young woman who was going through a hard time — and if she couldn’t stand up herself, then somebody should have. I wasn’t an adult then. I couldn’t … Somebody should have said, ‘Stop the f—king presses. Give this girl a f—king minute.’”

