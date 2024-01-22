Detroit Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff’s fiancée, Christen Harper, proved there’s no party like a WAGs party after the team’s NFL Divisional Round win.

Harper, 30, took fans inside the Sunday, January 21, game in Detroit, Michigan, via her Instagram Story. The day began innocently enough with custom cookies for the Lions, one of which had Goff’s No. 16 jersey on it.

Once Harper joined her fellow Lions WAGs on a party bus her wild side came out. The model shared a video dancing with her crew as they made their way to the stadium. Harper revealed that the bash was fueled by 1800 Tequila, which created a specialty bottle in honor of the team’s 90 seasons.

Harper wore jeans, a white shirt, black leather jacket and Lions trucker hat as she posed for photos with her friends, including Piper Perkins, Julia Raymond, Kennedy Frazer, Lauren Wenzel and Nicole Anderson.

Harper got engaged to Goff, 29, in June 2022 and was on hand to see him defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move onto the NFL Conference Championships. Goff’s Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28.

Scroll down to go inside the rowdy WAGs party: