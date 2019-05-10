Round one! Jax Taylor took his pre-wedding festivities seriously as he celebrated his first bachelor party ahead of marrying fiancée Brittany Cartwright.

The soiree took place at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Thursday, May 9. The Vanderpump Rules star, 39, documented the rowdy festivities via social media as pals Lance Bass and Tom Schwartz joined in on the fun.

“Last nights attire completely provided by @twschwa I can’t believe I went out in public like this!” Taylor captioned an Instagram photo of himself in a bizarre getup on Friday, May 10. “Thank you to all my friends that could make it out to my LA bachelor party, what an epic epic night from what I can remember, saw so many faces last night.”

The reality star went on to praise his friends. “It’s amazing how many great guys I have met in LA in the last 15 years!!” he raved. “Been through hell and back with all of you and I love you all so much, you are my brothers and you always will be!!! Missing a few, but I know they wanted to be here, so we decided to do another one in Miami for those guys!!! ( like we needed an excuse to go to Miami) I love you all and now I need a new liver!!!”

He added: “Thanks for putting golden girls on for me last night when I went to bed, who ever did that. Attention to detail, that’s why I fricking love you guys!!!”

The shindig comes three weeks after Cartwright, 30, traveled to Kentucky to party with her friends at her first bachelorette bash. “Glowing!!!!” Taylor wrote via Instagram at the time. “Hope you’re having fun baby. (Bachelorette party one of two) @brittany.”

The couple, who got engaged in June 2018, are set to tie the knot this summer.

Scroll to see more photos from Taylor’s wild bachelor party!